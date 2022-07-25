Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, July 25

Rain chances will decrease throughout the work week, but heat index values could climb by late week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Portions of the Franklin County coast were dealing with showers and thunderstorms early Monday morning, but rain chances are forecast to increase elsewhere Monday afternoon and evening thanks to daytime heating, high moisture content, sea breeze boundaries, and a mid- to upper-level low that’s expected to move westward through Florida Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 on the coast to the lower 90s inland.

Once the low aloft leaves the area Tuesday, only isolated showers and thunderstorms are anticipated late in the week into next weekend. Heat index values could hit the triple digits mid to late week as rain chances drop and cloud coverage decreases but muggy conditions remain. Highs Tuesday through the weekend will be in the lower to mid 90s inland.

