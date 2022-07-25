Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, July 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Portions of the Franklin County coast were dealing with showers and thunderstorms early Monday morning, but rain chances are forecast to increase elsewhere Monday afternoon and evening thanks to daytime heating, high moisture content, sea breeze boundaries, and a mid- to upper-level low that’s expected to move westward through Florida Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 on the coast to the lower 90s inland.

Once the low aloft leaves the area Tuesday, only isolated showers and thunderstorms are anticipated late in the week into next weekend. Heat index values could hit the triple digits mid to late week as rain chances drop and cloud coverage decreases but muggy conditions remain. Highs Tuesday through the weekend will be in the lower to mid 90s inland.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.