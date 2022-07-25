Advertisement

Convicted Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee federal prison

Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced to up to 55 years in prison Tuesday for sex trafficking minor girls for Jeffrey Epstein
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

WCTV is working to get more information on the transition.

