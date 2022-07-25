Convicted Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee federal prison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

WCTV is working to get more information on the transition.

