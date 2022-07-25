Advertisement

First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Monkeypox Outbreak
Monkeypox Outbreak(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed one case of Monkeypox has been reported in North Central Florida.

Director Paul Myers says the patient is in their 30s and became infected in the state of Florida. He did not have an update on the patient’s condition but said, “Monkeypox remains a low risk to the general population.”

On Saturday, the chief of the World Health Organization says the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that qualifies as a global emergency.

The head of the U.N. health agency made the decision to issue the declaration Saturday after WHO’s expert committee didn’t reach a consensus. Monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades.

It wasn’t known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May. That’s when authorities detected epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced to up to 55 years in prison Tuesday for sex trafficking minor...
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee federal prison
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single-car crash in Wakulla County
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly hit and run
Driver and vehicle identified in deadly hit-and-run on Thomasville Road
LCSO investigating accidental shooting
LCSO investigating accidental shooting
Preston Hart was accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner...
Murder charges dropped in 2019 Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

Find out when your child's school will be back in session by viewing the list in this story.
LIST: Back to school start dates and events in the Big Bend and South Georgia
Steven Lopez, left, exits a courtroom, Monday, July 25, 2022, in New York. Lopez, a...
Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case is exonerated
Tallahassee Police Department
TPD investigating burglary, releases surveillance video
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 men seriously injured after driver runs red light in Suwannee County
Jack Grant showcases the business in the front and the party in the back.
Liberty County boy vying for kids crown in 2022 USA Mullet Championships