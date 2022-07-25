Advertisement

Murder charges dropped in 2019 Tallahassee shooting

Preston Hart was accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner...
Preston Hart was accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner of Indiana and Calloway Streets back on Jan. 13, 2019.(Leon County Jail)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state attorney has dropped murder charges against a man accused in a fatal 2019 Tallahassee shooting after new evidence surfaced in June 2022.

Preston Hart was accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner of Indiana and Calloway Streets back on Jan. 13, 2019.

Hart’s retrial was put on pause last month after the new evidence surfaced.

That evidence, according to the State Attorney’s Office, is a Facebook message from Deontae Cromartie taking credit for Jason Joseph’s murder.

Cromartie said he was present at the shooting, and he initially told law enforcement that he saw Hart shoot and kill Joseph.

The State Attorney’s Office said in a press release Monday, “After consultation with [The Tallahassee Police Department] and the victim’s family, the State cannot proceed in good faith based on this level of uncertainty, and today dropped the pending murder charges against Preston Hart.”

Hart pled no contest to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hart’s defense attorney, John Eaton, said he believes justice has been served.

“I’m greatly relieved that my client is not only getting released today but that he does not have to face the murder charge,” Eaton said. “We tried this case before and we got a hung jury, so this is a preferred outcome.”

The State Attorney said his office will not be filing charges against Cromartie at this time.

RELATED: Hung jury in Tallahassee murder trial

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced to up to 55 years in prison Tuesday for sex trafficking minor...
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee federal prison
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single-car crash in Wakulla County
LCSO investigating accidental shooting
LCSO investigating accidental shooting
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly hit and run
Driver and vehicle identified in deadly hit-and-run on Thomasville Road
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Latest News

Former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., 54, will be serving 10 months...
Former Gadsden County deputy sentenced for false statement
Sneads PD badge over crime scene tape
Sneads Police Chief identifies officer who was shot Saturday, says he’s in ‘good spirits’
TLH Talent Pipeline Management Academy launching
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly hit and run
Driver and vehicle identified in deadly hit-and-run on Thomasville Road