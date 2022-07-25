TLH Talent Pipeline Management Academy launching

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanks to a $200,000 grant from the HCA Healthcare Foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund, a local Talent Pipeline Management Academy will be coming to Tallahassee, according to a press release.

This is in collaboration with the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and HCA Florida Capital Hospital hoping to address a local talent shortage, which is especially affecting the healthcare industry.

“Florida is the third most populous state in the country and by 2030, the Capital City will need more than 12,100 new jobs to be prepared for the future,” the release said.

According to the release, “Talent Pipeline Management is a workforce strategy helping regions across the country meet the evolving business needs of the community.”

This national project is being championed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, with the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce adopting it in 2020 ″based on the needs of the community” during the pandemic.

The goal of the HCA Healthcare Foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund is “to support innovative initiatives focused on addressing high-priority community needs and health equity,” according to the release. The $80 million fund was announced in 2021 and contributed $41 million to community organizations that year.

The academy will be officially announced in a short press conference at Goodwood Museum & Gardens, which the release says will happen at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

