TPD investigating burglary, releases surveillance video

Tallahassee Police Department
Tallahassee Police Department(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a burglary that led to a person being assaulted at a local business.

TPD released the surveillance video and asked anyone with more information to come forward to help identify the woman in the video.

The incident occurred on June 12 at a business located near W. Orange Ave. and John Cox Dr.

In the video, the woman appears to have kicked down a door and approached the clerk at the business when the alleged assault occurred, according to TPD.

If you have any information on the woman in the video below, please contact Detective Sharples at 850-879-9572.

