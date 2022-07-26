Advertisement

DBPR hosting 1st ever job fair as state agencies work to fill staffing vacancies

Help wanted sign generic
Help wanted sign generic(Gray)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation is holding its first-ever job fair Wednesday as state agencies are working to fill a laundry list of vacancies.

A quick search on the State of Florida Careers website Tuesday afternoon indicated nearly 2,000 job openings across 30 state agencies.

The agency with the most job postings is the Department of Health, followed by the Department of Children and Families and the Department of Corrections.

DBPR Secretary Melanie Griffin says its job fair is modeled after one the Department of Revenue held back in May.

“We have certainly experienced the effects of the great resignation, just like every other government agency and private business,” she says. “Sometimes it’s that direct outreach and inviting an employee to come apply for the job.”

The DBPR Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 2601 N. Blair Stone Road in Tallahassee.

The agency is looking to fill nearly 100 jobs, including the following positions:

  • Legal Assistants
  • Administrative Assistants
  • Attorneys
  • Call Center Agents (including part-time evening positions)
  • Technical Positions—Help Desk, Web Developer, Systems Analysts
  • Alcohol Compliance Inspectors
  • Auditors
  • Application & Licensing Processors
  • Unlicensed Contractor Investigators

The jobs all pay at least $15 per hour, and DBPR says to bring your resume and government-issued ID. If you plan on claiming a veteran preference entitlement, bring your DD-214 form.

A report provided to the State Legislature in January showed that vacancies were way up across the board for state agencies, with those left on the job often pulling more weight.

Some of those state employees chose to work longer hours as well.

“Certainly you have some team members pulling more than one function. We have had some instances of using overtime,” Griffin says.

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce says it’s seeing the same issue in the private sector.

“We don’t think we’re going to see the tide turn on this for a while,” Corrie Melton, who works on talent development for the chamber, says. “[Business owners are] at wit’s end. They’re trying everything... Not just hiring bonuses — they’re giving interview bonuses.”

The chamber will launch a local talent pipeline management academy this Thursday, with the goal of funneling local college graduates into Tallahassee-area jobs.

DCF has hosted several job fairs this month and is holding another this Thursday in Pensacola. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CareerSource Escarosa, located at 6913 N. 9th Ave.

The agency has vacancies for child and adult protective investigators, as well as roles for economic self-sufficiency specialists. The agency says to expect pre-screening, applications on-site and interview scheduling at the fair.

It also recommends to bring the following items:

  • Resume (Digital or Print)
  • List of References
  • Social Security Card
  • Valid Photo ID
  • Diploma (If Applicable)
  • Selective Service Registration (If Applicable)
  • Professional Attire

