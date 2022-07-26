FAMU housing troubles continue as transfer students attend orientation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many still have not secured housing for the upcoming school year at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University as transfer students flocked to campus Tuesday for orientation.

WCTV spoke with one of the transfer students, who said they have been searching for off-campus apartments for a month with no success.

Out of the 700 students on the housing waitlist, about 90 are transfer students.

FAMU states that the rise in transfer students is one of the leading reasons for the housing trouble, along with high enrollment and inflation. With some dorms being demolished, the university has about 140 fewer beds than it did five years ago.

FAMU’s housing director Jennifer Wilder says that the university is still getting cancellations from some students, allowing them to call the next student on the waitlist to offer them a spot in the dorms.

“I wish I had a crystal ball that I could say ‘I’m going to have X number of cancellations and I’m going to get to your name,’” said Wilder. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case. I can tell them that we are working as diligently as we can.”

The university is giving upperclassmen financial incentives to move off campus. Wilder says there are nearly 130 upperclassmen that have taken up on that offer to help make room for incoming students.

FAMU will also be holding an off-campus housing fair at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Efferson Student Union.

