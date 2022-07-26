FDOH reports bacterial contamination in Withlacoochee River

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health is alerting the public about elevated bacteria levels in the Withlacoochee River, which flows into the Suwannee River.

The fecal bacteria present in the Withlacoochee, which is south of Valdosta, Georgia, may result in potential exposure to people in Madison, Hamilton and Suwannee counties.

“DOH, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Suwannee River Water Management District are working together to assess and closely monitor the situation. As these assessments continue, we will provide updates to the public,” FDOH’s press release says.

In this precautionary update, FDOH says residents and visitors in the area should take precautions nearby the Withlacoochee River. If you come into contact with the river water, you should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking.

“Children and older adults, as well as immunocompromised individuals, are particularly vulnerable to disease,” the release says.

WCTV has previously reported on similar health alerts for the Withlacoochee River.

