Tractor-trailer crashes into occupied house off interstate in Wisconsin

Investigators say the semi went off the interstate and across a frontage road.
By WBAY news staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VINLAND, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A tractor-trailer went off Interstate 41 and crashed into an occupied house in Winnebago County Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office said it started receiving 911 calls just after 6 p.m. The truck was going south on I-41 when it went off the highway, across a frontage road and struck the home just north of Oshkosh.

The sheriff’s office called it a significant crash and said it will take time for the investigation and reconstruction. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles and investigators were spotted at the scene combing the area.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information on deaths or injuries but wrote in a statement, “Please keep the friends and families of those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”

