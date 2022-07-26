Advertisement

‘Unsolved’ series featured in Tyler Perry’s ‘Never Seen Again’ - again

WCTV anchor and reporter Katie Kaplan, creator of ‘Unsolved,’ which featured the case in May...
WCTV anchor and reporter Katie Kaplan, creator of ‘Unsolved,’ which featured the case in May 2021 and served as a guideline for the show’s producers, is featured predominately throughout the Kelley Brannon episodes of "Never Seen Again."(Never Seen Again on Paramount+)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan’s “Unsolved” series is being featured in Tyler Perry’s “Never Seen Again” series, again.

Award-winning filmmaker Perry is searching for answers for the families of victims in his docu-series on CBS News’ streaming app Paramount+. “Never Seen Again” explores cases where families grapple with the inexplicable disappearance of a loved one.

The new episode will be dropping Tuesday on Tallahassee’s Ali Gilmore case, who vanished in 2006 when she was 4 months pregnant, and it is part of the “Unsolved” series.

Police named a suspect 15 years after her disappearance.

Investigators say 40-year-old Dwight Aldridge’s phone pinged off the cell towers near Gilmore’s home the night she disappeared.

According to police, there were no signs of a struggle at Ali’s home. Her front door was locked and her porch light had been left on. Her car was in the driveway with her purse, wallet, and IDs inside.

The only things missing were her and the house keys.

For the full story, go here.

