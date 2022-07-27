Back-to-school hair donation drive uplifts young Black girls in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the back-to-school season is in full swing, local non-profit Curls for Queens, Inc. is holding a donation drive to provide young Black girls with hair care products and accessories.

The Founder of Curls for Queens, Makayla Fedd, said the purpose of the donation drive is to help boost students’ confidence and ease the financial burden on parents.

Fedd started the hair drive last year at Sabal Palm Elementary, after seeing how young Black girls’ self-esteem was affected by whether their hair was done.

“It’s important to tell a girl she is beautiful and to tell her she is worth it, even if her parents can’t afford to get their hair done, or they don’t know how to do their hair. It’s something so sweet and simple as giving $10 to let a girl know she is worth it,” Fedd said.

Last year, Curls for Queens provided hair and supplies to 100 girls at one school.

This year, the drive is expanding to uplift 300 girls in the community and offset the high cost parents spend at hair salons.

Donations are being collected at Eve’s Beauty Supply and Kings and Queens Salon, both located on South Adams Street, and Braiding Element on West Brevard Street in Tallahassee.

The drive runs now through Sept. 15. Monetary donations are also being accepted through Amazon and the non-profit’s website.

Curls for Queens is also looking for salon owners, hair stylists and technicians to volunteer their time during free Salon Days for youth in November.

For more information on volunteering and the drive visit the Curls for Queens website.

