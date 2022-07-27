Advertisement

Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing jacket sold for more than $2 million at auction

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta...
The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta cloth' used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.(SOTHEBY'S via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The space jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin while stepping on the moon has sold for a record-breaking $2.7 million.

The auction happened in New York Tuesday at Sotheby’s.

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called “Beta cloth” used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.

Other items sold included Apollo 11 flight plans, with a complete summary of the mission, which sold for $819,000.

Aldrin, who is now 92 years old, was the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Help wanted sign generic
DBPR hosting 1st ever job fair as state agencies work to fill staffing vacancies
WCTV anchor and reporter Katie Kaplan, creator of ‘Unsolved,’ which featured the case in May...
‘Unsolved’ series featured in Tyler Perry’s ‘Never Seen Again’ - again
Preston Hart was accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner...
Murder charges dropped in 2019 Tallahassee shooting
Former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., 54, will be serving 10 months...
Former Gadsden County deputy sentenced for false statement

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The...
White House: Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will end ‘strict isolation’
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
2 former cops face sentencing for violating George Floyd’s rights
The Justice Department is probing former President Donald Trump.
Justice Dept. investigating Trump, fake elector scheme allegations, reports say