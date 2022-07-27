FAMU off-campus housing fair leaves families frustrated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With less than a month to go until classes start on the Highest of Seven Hills, the search for housing is getting more desperate for hundreds of FAMU students and parents.

Several parents who attended an off-campus housing fair Wednesday at the Efferson Student Union said they left underwhelmed and frustrated by what they viewed as a lack of answers.

Only a couple of housing agencies showed up at the fair, located in a mostly empty ballroom.

Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management William Hudson, Jr. said he sympathized with the families still in limbo, but said more and more students are finding solutions.

“We want them to continue to try as we are continuing to reach out to our community partners as well to find different kinds of solutions for students who don’t have housing at the present moment, and we will continue to do so up until school starts,” he said.

He added most of the usual apartment complexes that take part in an annual spring housing fair are already full for the Fall semester. He suggests students search the FAMU off-campus housing website for options. He said it’s updated daily.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.