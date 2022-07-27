Florida to receive $1.1M from Wawa data breach payout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven attorneys general, including Ashley Moody of Florida, secured $8 million Tuesday after a multistate action responding to a massive Wawa data breach, according to a press release from Moody’s office.

The release says the 2019 breach “compromised potentially up to 34 million payment cards used at Wawa stores.”

Hackers were able to access the company’s computer network and put malware on registers, which allowed them to get sensitive payment data from April 18 to Dec. 12, 2019.

The release notes that this affected stores in six states: Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as Washington, D.C.

Of the money secured, Florida will receive more than $1.1 million.

“Hackers will go to great lengths to steal personal information—often targeting businesses to access the data of millions of consumers,” Attorney General Moody said. “It is important that companies take reasonable measures to protect their customers from data breaches. Through a multistate action, we are securing millions of dollars and an agreement that Wawa will implement measures to better protect the sensitive information provided by its customers.”

The seven attorneys general, according to the release, “allege that Wawa failed to employ reasonable information security measures to prevent such a data breach, therefore violating state consumer protection and personal information protection laws.”

The new provisions Wawa agreed to include implementing and “maintaining a comprehensive information-security program designed to protect consumers’ sensitive personal information,” training the relevant employees on how to use this program and submitting to “a post-settlement, information-security assessment”

Patrice Malloy and Diane Oates, assistant attorney generals in the Consumer Protection Divison, represented Florida in this case.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.