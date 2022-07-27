LCS holds Narcan training for school guardians ahead of start of classes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every school in the Leon County district will be getting Narcan for the upcoming school year.

Wednesday a volunteer with the Florida Harm Reduction Initiative, Stephanie Moody-Geissler, trained LCS guardians on how to use the overdose treatment.

“Narcan is going to save a life,” Moody-Geissler said. “Everybody should know how to reverse an opioid overdose because you never know when it’s going to happen.”

Moody-Geissler trained LCS guardians not just on how to administer Narcan, but also how to identify signs of an overdose, like blue skin and fingernails, slow heartbeat and small, pinpoint pupils.

She has been working in opioid harm reduction for a decade now.

“10 years ago, very few people carried Narcan or knew what it was,” Moody-Geissler said.

Now, it’s becoming more mainstream, and she says she’s thrilled to see stigma around it waning.

“I want everyone to carry it,” she said.

LCS safety and security coordinator William Evers says he’s glad the district is being proactive.

“We don’t say it’s not gonna happen,” Evers said. “We just say when it’s gonna happen, so we’d like to be prepared to get out in front--to have them prepared and get this training two weeks before, this is an amazing opportunity.”

The Florida Harm Reduction Initiative does free Narcan trainings to anyone who wants them.

If you’re interested or want to get a Narcan kit to have on hand, you can contact them at 850-583-0371 or go to fhritally.com.

