Advertisement

LCS holds Narcan training for school guardians ahead of start of classes

Leon County Schools Narcan training
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every school in the Leon County district will be getting Narcan for the upcoming school year.

Wednesday a volunteer with the Florida Harm Reduction Initiative, Stephanie Moody-Geissler, trained LCS guardians on how to use the overdose treatment.

“Narcan is going to save a life,” Moody-Geissler said. “Everybody should know how to reverse an opioid overdose because you never know when it’s going to happen.”

Moody-Geissler trained LCS guardians not just on how to administer Narcan, but also how to identify signs of an overdose, like blue skin and fingernails, slow heartbeat and small, pinpoint pupils.

She has been working in opioid harm reduction for a decade now.

“10 years ago, very few people carried Narcan or knew what it was,” Moody-Geissler said.

Now, it’s becoming more mainstream, and she says she’s thrilled to see stigma around it waning.

“I want everyone to carry it,” she said.

LCS safety and security coordinator William Evers says he’s glad the district is being proactive.

“We don’t say it’s not gonna happen,” Evers said. “We just say when it’s gonna happen, so we’d like to be prepared to get out in front--to have them prepared and get this training two weeks before, this is an amazing opportunity.”

The Florida Harm Reduction Initiative does free Narcan trainings to anyone who wants them.

If you’re interested or want to get a Narcan kit to have on hand, you can contact them at 850-583-0371 or go to fhritally.com.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Help wanted sign generic
DBPR hosting 1st ever job fair as state agencies work to fill staffing vacancies
WCTV anchor and reporter Katie Kaplan, creator of ‘Unsolved,’ which featured the case in May...
‘Unsolved’ series featured in Tyler Perry’s ‘Never Seen Again’ - again
Preston Hart was accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner...
Murder charges dropped in 2019 Tallahassee shooting
Former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., 54, will be serving 10 months...
Former Gadsden County deputy sentenced for false statement

Latest News

FAMU hosted a housing fair Wednesday, but the limited options left families frustrated.
FAMU off-campus housing fair leaves families frustrated
Leon County Schools Narcan training
Leon County Schools Narcan training
Candidates for county commissioner face off in debate
Candidates for county commissioner face off in debate
Leon Co. commission district 5 candidates debate.
Leon County Commission District 5 candidates hold debate