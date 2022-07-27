Leon County Schools teacher pay raise favors new teachers over veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Teachers in the Leon County School district are set to receive a pay raise, but veteran teachers may not be getting as much as they think.

Teachers in the county will be getting a salary increase, but these state-funded raises favor new teachers over those who have been in the classroom longer. First-year teachers will see a $375 increase, while veteran teachers will only get a $31 increase.

These raises are part of a new budget that the school board took up at its meeting Tuesday.

While Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he understands why veteran teachers would be upset, the state funding comes with the requirement that 80% of it goes towards increasing base salaries.

“I’m really proud of the financial package that we put together for our employees,” the superintendent said. “Look, when they enter the field of education, they thought they would probably never have a house on Saint George Island. They do it because of their love of children and they want to make our society a better place to live in the future.”

Through federal emergency relief funding and state and local dollars, the district is working to support and retain its teachers.

LCS will be getting another chunk of state funding for one-time teacher bonuses, as administrators are still in talks with the teachers’ union on how that money will be allocated based on years of service.

