Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 27, 2022

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will wind down this evening, but the pattern stays the same tomorrow. Slightly drier air moves in on Friday, then a bit drier beyond that for the weekend, with just a few afternoon thundershowers, and weekend highs in the mid 90s.

The tropics remain quiet.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

