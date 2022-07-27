Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 27, 2022
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will wind down this evening, but the pattern stays the same tomorrow. Slightly drier air moves in on Friday, then a bit drier beyond that for the weekend, with just a few afternoon thundershowers, and weekend highs in the mid 90s.
The tropics remain quiet.
Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
