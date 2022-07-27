Tallahassee Korean War veteran reacts to unveiling of Wall of Remembrance at memorial in D.C.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leonard Martin, a Korean War veteran from Tallahassee, joined the WCTV set to talk about the unveiling of the Wall of Remembrance at the memorial for the “Forgotten War” in Washington, D.C.

Gold Star families gathered Wednesday morning for the wall’s dedication ceremony. It honors the nearly 36,000 American servicemen who died in the war, as well as more than 7,000 members of the Korean augmentation to the U.S. Army.

Martin was featured in WCTV’s “It’s Our Honor” series, which highlighted the return of Tallahassee’s Honor Flight, earlier this year. He shared the emotions he felt when visiting the national Korean War memorial. He believes the new wall will have an impact for veterans across the country who fought in the war.

Watch the full interview with Martin in the video player at the top of the page.

