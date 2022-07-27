Advertisement

Tallahassee Korean War veteran reacts to unveiling of Wall of Remembrance at memorial in D.C.

Leonard Martin, a Korean War veteran from Tallahassee, joined the WCTV set to talk about the unveiling of the Wall of Remembrance at the memorial in Washington.
By Katie Kaplan and Ben Kaplan
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leonard Martin, a Korean War veteran from Tallahassee, joined the WCTV set to talk about the unveiling of the Wall of Remembrance at the memorial for the “Forgotten War” in Washington, D.C.

Gold Star families gathered Wednesday morning for the wall’s dedication ceremony. It honors the nearly 36,000 American servicemen who died in the war, as well as more than 7,000 members of the Korean augmentation to the U.S. Army.

Martin was featured in WCTV’s “It’s Our Honor” series, which highlighted the return of Tallahassee’s Honor Flight, earlier this year. He shared the emotions he felt when visiting the national Korean War memorial. He believes the new wall will have an impact for veterans across the country who fought in the war.

Watch the full interview with Martin in the video player at the top of the page.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Help wanted sign generic
DBPR hosting 1st ever job fair as state agencies work to fill staffing vacancies
WCTV anchor and reporter Katie Kaplan, creator of ‘Unsolved,’ which featured the case in May...
‘Unsolved’ series featured in Tyler Perry’s ‘Never Seen Again’ - again
Preston Hart was accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner...
Murder charges dropped in 2019 Tallahassee shooting
Former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., 54, will be serving 10 months...
Former Gadsden County deputy sentenced for false statement

Latest News

The Sneads Police Chief identified the officer who was shot Saturday as 47-year-old Sgt. Brett...
GoFundMe started for Sneads police officer shot in line of duty
Leonard Martin, a Korean War veteran from Tallahassee, joined the WCTV set to talk about the...
Tallahassee Korean War veteran reacts to unveiling of Wall of Remembrance at memorial in D.C.
Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel...
Florida to receive $1.1M from Wawa data breach payout
Find out when your child's school will be back in session by viewing the list in this story.
LIST: Back to school start dates and events in the Big Bend and South Georgia