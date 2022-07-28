AMBER alert issued for missing Escambia County girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER alert for a missing Escambia County girl.

The alert for 11-year-old Banesa Fernandez-Santis was issued around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The girl is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 5600 block of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill, Florida, according to FDLE. She has scars on her face.

Agents believe she may be in the company of Brijido Manriquez-Ortis. He is 42 years old and is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

FDLE says the 11-year-old girl is endangered.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.