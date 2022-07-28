Advertisement

AMBER alert issued for missing Escambia County girl

The AMBER alert for 11-year-old Banesa Fernandez-Santis was issued around 10:30 a.m. Thursday....
The AMBER alert for 11-year-old Banesa Fernandez-Santis was issued around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. FDLE agents believe she may be in the company of Brijido Manriquez-Ortis.(FDLE)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER alert for a missing Escambia County girl.

The alert for 11-year-old Banesa Fernandez-Santis was issued around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The girl is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 5600 block of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill, Florida, according to FDLE. She has scars on her face.

Agents believe she may be in the company of Brijido Manriquez-Ortis. He is 42 years old and is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

FDLE says the 11-year-old girl is endangered.

