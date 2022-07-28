Advertisement

Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested

An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body...
An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near a highway.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOCO) - Authorities are investigating the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near an Oklahoma highway.

The child’s remains were found early Wednesday in Seminole after police received a tip reporting a possible child death.

The investigation led authorities to the home of 32-year-old Chad Jennings and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner. The two were arrested and appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jennings is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Penner is facing accessory to murder charges, as well as desecration of a human corpse.

The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name or confirmed the cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Seminole Police in the case.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Help wanted sign generic
DBPR hosting 1st ever job fair as state agencies work to fill staffing vacancies
FAMU looks to assist incoming students scrambling for housing.
FAMU housing troubles continue as transfer students attend orientation
Leon County Schools teacher pay raise favors new teachers over veterans
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

Latest News

Ukrainian troops used American-supplied precision rocket launchers to knock out the strategic...
Ukraine targets key bridge used by Russian forces for supplies
As a result of the shooting, an 8-year-old boy was paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet...
Mom of boy, 8, paralyzed in parade shooting speaks
Two former officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights are sentenced to...
2 former officers sentenced to prison in Floyd killing
Featured in this photo: 32-year-old Desiree Lowry and husband 29-year-old Jayson Lowry.
Local woman copes with a tragic loss after a firefighter’s wife and family were killed on the way to his funeral