Florida plans to backup insurance companies facing downgrade

File photo of house
File photo of house(WGCL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has taken action to back up property insurance companies facing a downgraded rating in an effort to help homeowners comply with mortgage requirements rather than being forced to seek new policies.

The Office of Insurance Regulation announced Wednesday that the state-created Citizens Property Insurance Corp. will provide reinsurance for 17 companies that the rating company Demotech has said will be downgraded.

That means Citizens, which was created to provide insurance for property owners who can’t find policies through private companies, will guarantee the companies will be able to pay out claims. Otherwise homeowners with mortgages from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would have had to seek new policies.

