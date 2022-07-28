Gadsden County gets $1.2 million for multipurpose teen center

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County recently received $9 million in federal funding for community projects, including a multipurpose teen center in Havana.

$1.2 million will go toward buying and renovating the old Havana Northside High School building, which is where the center will be located. Kids will learn job readiness skills, receive college preparation, and get workforce training. “There’s definitely a need for it,” said Havana parent Anna Wescoat.

The center will target kids from 11 to 18 years old. Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt said having mentors in this program will give students an opportunity to make a difference for their future. “If you’re in poverty, you’re able to pull yourself up,” said Holt. “You have someone to look up to that can say ‘follow these steps.’”

Havana Northside High School was originally built in 1962 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Holt said the county still needs more funding to bring this project to life, but they are looking to start the engineering phase as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.