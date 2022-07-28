Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee has died, according to a press release.

FCI’s public information officer says inmate Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive at the detention center around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Responding staff immediately tried to save Kirkland’s life and requested emergency medical services to respond. The release says life-saving efforts continued, but Kirkland was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

FCI Tallahassee says it has notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Marshals Service. No other inmates or staff were injured, and the public was not in danger at any point, the release says.

Kirkland, 45, had arrived at FCI Tallahassee on Tuesday, July 26, under pretrial status. He was awaiting sentencing after his conviction on charges of attempted enticement of a minor and traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

FCI Tallahassee, which is a low-security facility with a detention center, currently houses 821 male and female offenders.

