LCSO teams up with the school district for reunification drill in wake of school shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was an intense training day for Leon County law enforcement officers.

Teaming up with the school district for an emergency drill and simulating a school shooting.

A reunification drill happened Thursday at the Godby High School, where emergency first responders and family members gathered, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The training focused especially on plans to evacuate students from the scene and reunite them with family at another site.

LCSO said they took the training very seriously.

“We’ve seen these shootings take place around our country for years. And one of the things we think we’re weak in is the unification process,” Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said.

During the reunification drill, you could see police carrying out volunteers who were acting as victims who had been shot by as intruder. The fake shooting scene was at Chiles High School. All the mock victims were then evacuated and bussed to Godby to be reunited with their families.

“Quite honestly, we’ve never done a reunification because we haven’t had a shooting here in Leon County. So we want to make sure in the event it happens, we’re prepared to resolve it and deal with it,” McNeil said.

There were about 200 people involved, half law enforcement and half volunteers from the community. McNeil said the point is to make sure the plan they have would actually work in a real life scenario.

Everyone involved in the simulation debriefed afterward to discuss what went well and what needs to be improved on.

As of last month, a new Florida law requires that all schools have a reunification plan in place - but the LCSO said they have been planning this drill long before that law went into effect.

The training day was the result of months of preparation, according to LCSO.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.