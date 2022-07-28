Leon County Sheriff’s Office and first responders conducting Emergency Parental Reunification Training at Godby and Chiles High School Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders will practice how to coordinate and communicate together to reunite parents with their children during and after an emergency event.

The goal of the Emergency Parental Reunification Training is for all agencies to be on the same page and prepared for a mass incident, such as a school shooting or building collapse, said Sheriff Walt McNeil

LCSO started planning the reunification drill in October 2021 after the Mansfield Timberview school shooting in Arlington, Texas.

During the drill, first responders will practice getting victims the help they need, and relaying information to the community as soon as possible about where families should go to reconnect and to avoid people rushing to the scene.

LCSO said they hope to develop a response and reunification plan that the entire region can adopt.

After the drill, LCSO will bring in evaluators to give feedback to first responders, so they can learn from the training and be more prepared in the future.

The drill is from 7:30 am to 5 pm at Godby and Chiles High School on Thursday, January 28.

