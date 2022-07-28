Leon County Summer Internship Program gives youth valuable training and experience

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local youth are experiencing what goes into running the Leon County Government, during the Summer Internship Program.

Students are assigned to work at different locations for the 5-week program.

FAMU DRS Graduate, Jordan Fitzpatrick, works at the Leroy Collins Library, organizing and preparing books for students, teachers, and visitors.

Fitzpatrick said this program is giving him valuable work experience before he heads to college.

“Just meeting new people and building relationships, I feel like that experience is going to go a long way,” Fitzpatrick said. “I get to see day to day of what goes into helping run a city.”

Fitzpatrick said he appreciates the family atmosphere at the library and his mentors have been really helpful - and that’s a cool thing for youth to learn.

Fitzpatrick is attending Tallahassee Community College in the Fall and he hopes to become a Sports Broadcaster.

The Youth Summer Internship Program ends this week.

For more information on programs within the Leon County Government visit their website here.

