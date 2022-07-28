Local woman copes with a tragic loss after a firefighter’s wife and family were killed on the way to his funeral

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a Tallahassee mother’s worst nightmare as she is forced to say goodbye to her daughter and son-in-law within a week of each other and now she’s worried about the future of her grandkids.

Amy Lamm is learning how to cope with the loss of her daughter 32-year-old Desiree Lowry.

Desiree was on the way to her husband’s funeral when she got into a crash that claimed her life and two others.

Her mother said right now she lights a candle on Friday around the the time anyone last heard from Desiree.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t sit here and cry about my baby,” Lamm said.

Dezi, as she was called, died July 16th when the car she was riding in plunged into a creek while she was on her way to her husband’s funeral.

“The coroner called me and told me that Dezi didn’t suffer, they think she smacked her head on the window during the initial impact and it knocked her out, which is how she ended up drowning,” Lamm said.

Just a week earlier, Dezi’s husband, 29-year-old Jayson Lowry, a volunteer firefighter, died suddenly after a workplace accident.

“Her husband was at work and apparently was doing work with solar panels when a solar panel had fallen and hit him in the head,” she said.

Jayson and Desiree leave behind their three daughters 10-year-old Jessica, 8-year-old Cindy Lou, and 20-month-old Lilliana.

“Me and my husband are doing everything we can to get these children. I have been talking to them, and that just makes me so happy to be able to talk to them right now,” Lamm said.

Now, she holds onto a stuffed bear named, “Big Cheeks,” her daughter’s fuzzy companion for many years.

“I’ve been carrying big cheeks around with me pretty much everywhere I go because it’s all I got left of my Dezi to keep her close to me,” she said.

She thought about what she’d say if she could talk to her daughter again.

“I’d tell her how much I love her, how much I miss her, and that I’m going to do everything in my power to get them, babies, down here,” Lamm said.

Right now, the children are in foster care.

Lamm is on her way to Desiree’s former hometown in Illinois where services will be held this Saturday.

