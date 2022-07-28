Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation’s 3rd largest

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of the nation’s biggest lottery prizes got a little bigger Thursday as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion.

The increase ahead of Friday night’s drawing makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because it has been more than three months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and snagged the jackpot. That amounts to 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Featured in this photo: 32-year-old Desiree Lowry and husband 29-year-old Jayson Lowry.
Local woman copes with a tragic loss after a firefighter’s wife and family were killed on the way to his funeral
Help wanted sign generic
DBPR hosting 1st ever job fair as state agencies work to fill staffing vacancies
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
FAMU looks to assist incoming students scrambling for housing.
FAMU housing troubles continue as transfer students attend orientation
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

According to an affidavit, Nicholas John Roske told unidentified internet users his goal was to...
Feds: Kavanaugh assassination plotter sought to alter Supreme Court ‘for decades’
The Ukrainian town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region came under heavy fire, causing extensive...
Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks
Ukraine's farmers hope to soon begin shipping out grain to the world.
Ukraine's grain awaits shipment
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Xi gives Biden fiery warning on Taiwan, Beijing says
President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
Biden calls deal with Manchin ‘godsend’ for US families