Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: July 28, 2022

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022.

A few more showers or thunderstorms are still possible this evening, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Rain chances drop a little bit tomorrow, but scattered showers anda few afternoon thunderstorms will still be possible - just not as many of them.

A bit drier beyond that this weekend, with just a few afternoon showers and storms, but hotter afternoon temps in the mid 90s.

The tropics are still quiet.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

