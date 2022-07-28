Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: July 28, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022.

A few more showers or thunderstorms are still possible this evening, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Rain chances drop a little bit tomorrow, but scattered showers anda few afternoon thunderstorms will still be possible - just not as many of them.

A bit drier beyond that this weekend, with just a few afternoon showers and storms, but hotter afternoon temps in the mid 90s.

The tropics are still quiet.

