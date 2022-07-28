Advertisement

More deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County; one man arrested

Two people died within a month in Chattahoochee, said police.
Fentanyl
Fentanyl(WIS)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County, according the Chattahoochee Police Department. The news adds to a growing death toll in recent weeks attributed to street drugs laced with the potent killer.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, police said a toxicology report confirmed the cause of death for a 42-year-old male that was found unresponsive on June 6. The investigation into the death continues, said police.

About a week earlier, the department posted an update on the death of a 24-year-old woman who had been found unresponsive at a home on a June 28th. Police said toxicology reports returned and also confirmed the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

The day the woman was found, 25-year-old James Douthit, of Chattahoochee was arrested after police searched the home. He was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The investigation is ongoing, said police.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call 850-663-4383. Their information may remain anonymous, said police.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Admistration (DEA), “fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico.”

The recent rash of overdoses has prompted local communities and school districts to train on recognizing an overdose and stock up on the lifesaving drug Narcan.

