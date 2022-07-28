WATCH: FSU’s Cybersecurity Forum touts new tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Take a look at the video. The machine featured here is a new technology aimed at stopping potential mass shooters.

This new technology was one of the elements on display at the Florida Technology Council Cybersecurity Forum held at Florida State University.

The machine can detect firearms and can be connected to an alarm system as well as a mechanism that would lock down the building where the firearm is located, and alert the authorities.

These kinds of devices are already in use at outdoor retail centers, theme parks, and other public spaces.

The COO at the Florida Technology Council James Taylor said that it’s one way to keep people safe, as mass shootings continue to plague the country.

“80% of the time, a bad actor comes out there, they come out brandishing their weapon, not hiding their weapon. Well, there are technologies now like this unit here that can pick up on it immediately and detect that and notify folks,” Taylor said.

The Cybersecurity Forum is a collaboration between FSU’s Technology Council and the FBI. Taylor said the goal is using technology to make Florida stronger, safer and more efficient.

