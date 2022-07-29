Family, friends and loved ones of Malique Richardson gather to celebrate his birthday, 20 days after his death

Family and loved ones gathered at Malique Richardson's gravesite to celebrate his 25th birthday.
Family and loved ones gathered at Malique Richardson's gravesite to celebrate his 25th birthday.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friends and family of Malique Richardson gathered at the Tallahassee Memory Garden Thursday to celebrate his life on what would’ve been his 25th birthday.

Richardson was shot and killed earlier this month at the Seminole Grand Apartment complex while visiting his girlfriend and as of July 28th, his loved ones are still waiting for answers.

Thursday July 28th would’ve been Malique Richardson’s 25th birthday, but instead his family gathered around his gravesite to celebrate his life.

”They took a beautiful, beautiful young man from us,” exclaimed Malique’s mom Gina Richardson.

It’s been almost three weeks since Malique’s family and friends lost him, but they’ll never forget the kind of person he was.

”He just had pure energy. Like it was pure love and he was always happy,” explained Malique’s cousin Jalen Richardson. “He wasn’t the aggressive type, he wasn’t none of that. He was just goofy and wanted to be seen and that’s how he was.”

Richardson was visiting his girlfriend Brittany Kim at Seminole Grand when he was shot. While she’s heartbroken she says she cherished every moment with him.

”He was always like just the life of every single thing. It doesn’t matter if it’s a party or if we’re sitting at home or doing absolutely nothing, he’s always doing something crazy and that’s what I loved about him,” Malique’s girlfriend Brittany Kim expressed.

The family says they’re trying to stay positive as they wait for answers about his death.

”The complex has not said anything to us and right now the lead detective has told us he’s working on it,” explained Malique’s father Charles Richardson. “So right now at this point we’re putting this in God’s hands and we’re just trusting in God because we will get justice for Malique.”

The group says they hope Malique sees their celebration of him and wishes he knew how truly loved he was.

”I just wish that he could understand that so many people do love him and care about him because he felt like he wasn’t a part of anything before,” said one of Malique’s sisters Tatiyana Richardson.

But, he’ll be a part of their hearts, forever.

Richardson’s family tells say they’re going to continue to celebrate his birthday every year in memory of his life and they vowed to never quit on him and will continue to fight for justice.

