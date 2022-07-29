Florida Lottery Officials: 15,000 Mega Millions tickets being sold per minute amid $1.1 billion prize

Florida Lottery Officials: 15,000 Mega Millions tickets being sold per minute amid $1.1 billion prize
By Staci Inez
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion, Florida Lottery Officials report 15,000 Mega Millions tickets are being sold per minute throughout the state.

“I figured ‘Hey, why not try?” said lottery player, Trevor Raze. Once he heard of the prize passed $1 billion, he came to the gas station to buy a few tickets.

“It’s exciting to see if anybody does win tonight,” said Amber Kuns. She also decided to play a few numbers before Friday’s drawing. “We’re getting one for each of us,” said Kuns. “Me, my fiancé and our two kids, so we’ll play it that way and see how it goes.”

The last time the lottery reached more than $1 billion was in 2018; before that, it happened in 2016. The odds of a person winning are one in 302.5 million.

