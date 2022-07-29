Leon Co. holds disaster preparedness seminar

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Division of Emergency Management held the first of their citizen engagement series Thursday at the Public Safety Complex focused on disaster preparedness.

Director Kevin Peters said it gives citizens a hands on look on what the division does when severe weather events occur and how they themselves can be prepared.

“Preparing a disaster supply kit, how to stay informed, basic first aid, they’ll also learn about our local non profits that they can pair with for after disaster,” Peters said. “As well as learning how 9-1-1 calls are processed in a consolidated dispatch agency.”

The event registered 200 participants.

Peters said that there are unique steps to preparing for all disasters including “having a plan, having disaster supplies available to you during a disaster and knowing what to do afterwards.”

Peters said the city is susceptible to hurricanes throughout the summer months but the class will also focus on preparedness for tornadoes, heavy rainfall flooding and even wildfires.

The seminar was from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

