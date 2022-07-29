Leon Co. holds disaster preparedness seminar

Experts hosts new disaster preparedness seminar
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Division of Emergency Management held the first of their citizen engagement series Thursday at the Public Safety Complex focused on disaster preparedness.

Director Kevin Peters said it gives citizens a hands on look on what the division does when severe weather events occur and how they themselves can be prepared.

“Preparing a disaster supply kit, how to stay informed, basic first aid, they’ll also learn about our local non profits that they can pair with for after disaster,” Peters said. “As well as learning how 9-1-1 calls are processed in a consolidated dispatch agency.”

The event registered 200 participants.

Peters said that there are unique steps to preparing for all disasters including “having a plan, having disaster supplies available to you during a disaster and knowing what to do afterwards.”

Peters said the city is susceptible to hurricanes throughout the summer months but the class will also focus on preparedness for tornadoes, heavy rainfall flooding and even wildfires.

The seminar was from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Featured in this photo: 32-year-old Desiree Lowry and husband 29-year-old Jayson Lowry.
Local woman copes with a tragic loss after a firefighter’s wife and family were killed on the way to his funeral
Help wanted sign generic
DBPR hosting 1st ever job fair as state agencies work to fill staffing vacancies
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
FAMU looks to assist incoming students scrambling for housing.
FAMU housing troubles continue as transfer students attend orientation

Latest News

“It’s the most pressure I’ve ever been under”: Local businesses share inflation concerns
“It’s the most pressure I’ve ever been under”: Local businesses share inflation concerns
“It’s the most pressure I’ve ever been under”: Local businesses share inflation concerns
Local businesses share inflation concerns
Reunification drill
LCSO teams up with the school district for reunification drill in wake of school shootings
Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: July 28, 2022
Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: July 28, 2022