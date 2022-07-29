Magbanua sentenced to life in prison with no parole

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Katherine Magbanua has been sentenced to life in prison with no probation or parole for her role in the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Following a victim impact statement from the Markel family, Magbanua was sentenced to life in prison on her first-degree murder charge, and an additional 60 consecutive years for the charges of conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder. Those were the max penalties for all of the charges.

Shelly Markel, Dan Markel’s sister, described her childhood with her brother during the impact statement.

“The order of our world has been cruelly reversed,” she said. “It makes me so angry.”

Shelly Markel also pointed out during her statement that last week marked eight years since her brother’s murder in Betton Hills.

Magbanua’s defense attorney Tara Kawass shared a message from her client to the Markel family.

“She does think about Dan Markel every single day. She thinks about his kids every single day,” Kawass said. “Justice is still ongoing and has not been reached in this case. And she wants each and every person who had a hand in this... to be brought to justice.”

After an unrelated sentencing hearing, Charlie Adelson’s case management will take place in the same courtroom.

Katherine Magbanua is now back in the same Tallahassee courtroom where a jury found her guilty of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the murder of FSU Professor Dan Markel.

Magbanua’s sentencing hearing started at 9 a.m. in courtroom 3G.

She’s facing an automatic life sentence for the first-degree murder conviction and up to 30 years in prison on each of the other charges.

Magbanua is the third person to be convicted in the July 2014 murder of FSU professor Dan Markel. Prosecutors contend she was the go-between in an elaborate murder-for-hire scheme fueled by a custody battle over Markel’s two children.

Markel’s family is expected to share a victim impact statement via Zoom at the sentencing hearing, according to prosecutors.

It’s unclear whether Magbanua will make a statement or if her defense team will call any witnesses to testify on her behalf.

Magbanua’s longtime boyfriend Sigfredo Garcia is already serving a life sentence in the deadly plot and his friend, Luis Rivera, is serving a 19-year prison sentence in exchange for his testimony against them. Rivera testified the three were paid $100,000 for the hit job.

Charlie Adelson, Magbanua’s ex-boyfriend and brother of Markel’s ex-wife, was arrested earlier this year and accused of financing the murder-for-hire scheme. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in the Leon County Jail.

Adelson is expected to appear in court Friday morning too for a case management hearing.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.
Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies
Featured in this photo: 32-year-old Desiree Lowry and husband 29-year-old Jayson Lowry.
Local woman copes with a tragic loss after a firefighter’s wife and family were killed on the way to his funeral
Fentanyl
More deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County; one man arrested
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

What's Brewing? July 19, 2022
What’s Brewing? July 29, 2022
What's Brewing? July 29, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022.
Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: July 29, 2022
Daycare center honors 11-month-old found dead in a car.
Daycare celebrates would-be first birthday for infant found dead in a hot car