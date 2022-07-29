PD: Man facing several charges after stabbing person with sword during argument

Police say Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett stabbed a person with a sword during an argument. (Source: WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a man is accused of stabbing someone with a sword during an argument earlier this week.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett was arrested early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault after getting involved in an argument with another person at a residence.

WIBW reports Snowder-Hackett stabbed the person with a sword during the disagreement. After the incident, he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Authorities didn’t immediately update the extent of the person’s injuries. Still, they said Snowder-Hackett is facing additional charges, including aggravated battery and knowingly using a weapon to cause great bodily harm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.
Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies
Featured in this photo: 32-year-old Desiree Lowry and husband 29-year-old Jayson Lowry.
Local woman copes with a tragic loss after a firefighter’s wife and family were killed on the way to his funeral
Fentanyl
More deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County; one man arrested
FILE PHOTO: Katherine Magbanua takes the stand in her retrial May 26, 2022.
Magbanua sentenced to life in prison, Adelson requests pre-trial release
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House passes semi-automatic gun ban after 18-year lapse
FILE PHOTO: Katherine Magbanua takes the stand in her retrial May 26, 2022.
Magbanua sentenced to life in prison, Adelson requests pre-trial release
Florida Lottery Officials: 15,000 Mega Millions tickets being sold per minute amid $1.1 billion...
Florida Lottery Officials: 15,000 Mega Millions tickets being sold per minute amid $1.1 billion prize
Katherine Magbanua sentenced to life in prison, Adelson requests pre-trial release
Katherine Magbanua sentenced to life in prison, Adelson requests pre-trial release