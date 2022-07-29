Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious person walking up to people’s front doors and screaming.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California say a man is not expected to survive after he was found bloody and nearly naked, banging on people’s doors and screaming.

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious person walking up to people’s front doors and screaming.

When officers arrived, they found a man sitting on a vehicle wearing only his underwear. He was also bleeding from his head.

Officers said as they approached him, he fell off the car and began rolling on the ground, screaming. Police said the man also threw rocks at the officers.

Medics were called to the scene and the man was placed on a gurney and put in an ambulance. Stockton police said a short time later, the man became unresponsive, and first responders attempted CPR. He was taken to the hospital but is not expected to survive.

Due to the man becoming unresponsive while in police custody, the Stockton Police Department launched a multi-agency critical incident investigation to ensure proper protocols were followed. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, the California Department of Justice, and the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office are involved in the investigation.

Police are not publicly identifying the man. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department’s Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.
Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies
Featured in this photo: 32-year-old Desiree Lowry and husband 29-year-old Jayson Lowry.
Local woman copes with a tragic loss after a firefighter’s wife and family were killed on the way to his funeral
Fentanyl
More deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County; one man arrested
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
FILE PHOTO: Katherine Magbanua takes the stand in her retrial May 26, 2022.
Magbanua sentenced to life in prison, Adelson requests pre-trial release

Latest News

The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement with Moderna to buy 66 million...
US rules out summer COVID boosters to focus on fall campaign
Dr. Neelam Uppal has been arrested in a narcotics investigation, according to a sheriff's...
Doctor arrested for selling illegal prescriptions, found with $1.9 million, authorities say
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Blinken presses Griner, Whelan deal in call with top Russian
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she hopes President Joe Biden's COVID-19 infection...
White House: No need for tensions if Pelosi visits Taiwan
FILE - To the north, in the Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
Russia, Ukraine trade blame for deadly attack on POW prison