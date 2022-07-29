Principal of Texas school where shooting happened reinstated

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort principal Mandy Gutierrez as...
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort principal Mandy Gutierrez as superintendent Hal Harrell stands next to them, at the memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29, 2022. The attorney for the principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers says Gutierrez has been placed on administrative leave on Monday, July 25.((AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Officials of the Texas school district where the nation’s deadliest classroom shooting in a decade happened have reinstated the principal of the school where the shooting happened.

Uvalde school district officials had suspended Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez with pay after a legislative report criticized her school security after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the school on May 24.

On Wednesday, Gutierrez rebutted the criticisms point by point in a letter sent to the committee that authored the report.

On Thursday, Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell sent her and her attorney a brief letter lifting the suspension and reinstating her as an administrator.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Featured in this photo: 32-year-old Desiree Lowry and husband 29-year-old Jayson Lowry.
Local woman copes with a tragic loss after a firefighter’s wife and family were killed on the way to his funeral
The Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.
Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies
Help wanted sign generic
DBPR hosting 1st ever job fair as state agencies work to fill staffing vacancies
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama inmate executed despite opposition from victim’s family
Kentucky residents are on high alert following deadly floods.
Kentucky residents on high alert following deadly floods
Rep. Greg Murphy, R-NC, takes the field for North Carolina in Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Greg Murphy takes the field for North Carolina in Congressional Baseball Game
Republicans and Democrats battled it out on the baseball field Thursday night.
Republicans sweep Democrats 10-0 in Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Jon Ossoff plays in the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game.
Sen. Ossoff laces up for annual Congressional Baseball Game