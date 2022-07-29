Sneads officer shot in line of duty released from TMH

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Sneads police officer who was shot in the line of duty on July 23 was released from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday.

Dozens of officers from departments around the area lined the road as Sgt. Brett Preston was transported to another rehabilitation facility in Jackson County, where Sneads Police Chief Mike Miller said they expect him to make a full recovery.

Miller said Preston will have to undergo another surgery in the future, but said he is in good spirits and thanked the community for their continued support.

On Saturday, July 23, at 8:19 a.m., deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Sneads Police Department were responding to a report of a disturbance on McKeown Mill Road, according to JCSO.

When deputies and officers arrived on the scene, they were confronted by an armed 42-year-old white male who started firing at first responders, according to SPD. Officers and deputies returned fire, but Preston was struck by the suspect’s gunfire.

In the exchange of gunfire, the 42-year-old suspect was shot and killed.

JCSO will host a concealed carry permit class Saturday for a $35 donation that will go to Preston and his family.

A GoFundMe for Preston was established on Wednesday and has already collected more than $3,000.

