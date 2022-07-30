Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 30

Rain chances will be on the lower side for the weekend with warmer temperatures. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will help to minimize rain and thunderstorm chances this weekend. The odds of rain will be at 20% with highs ranging from the upper 90s in a couple of inland locations to the lower 90s near the coast. The summertime moisture will remain; therefore, the potential will exist of a few heat index values of 100+ degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated and cool this weekend.

The warmer temperatures aloft are forecast to subside starting early in the new week. Consequently, rain chances will increase to the scattered category by Tuesday. Highs will be back into the lower 90s inland.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

