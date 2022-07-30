Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, July 30

Another hot and sunny day ahead for Sunday, with rain chances remaining on the low side.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The viewing area stayed mostly dry today thanks to some drier air aloft, as well as a high-pressure system. Mostly clear skies for overnight tonight, with temperatures in the low to mid 70′s.

Sunday is shaping up to be very similar to what we saw today. Mostly clear skies, with temperatures in the mid 90′s and feel-like temperatures around 100. Isolated afternoon showers cannot be ruled out, with rain chances at 20% for Sunday.

The pattern shifts come Tuesday, as rain chances climb back into the 40-60% range. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 90′s for the work week ahead.

