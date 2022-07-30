Mother arrested after 11-month-old dies in hot car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made following the death of an 11-month-old that died after being left in a hot vehicle.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the child’s mother, 28-year-old Tia Washington, has been charged with felony aggravated manslaughter of a child after an investigation determined she inadvertently left her infant son in the vehicle for hours while she worked her shift at Big Bend Hospice.

The child was found unresponsive and died at the scene. The child died of hyperthermia, or by overheating, according to police.

Washington turned herself into the Leon County Jail on Friday.

