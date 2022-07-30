Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday afternoon.

According to TFD, the fire occurred at the 1900 block of Chimney Swift Hollow around 3:45 p.m.

Upon TFD’s arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of a single-story house.

TFD acted immediately and successfully kept the fire primarily contained in that area. And despite it having reached the attic, firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading further, TFD said.

According to the press release, no residents were in the house during the incident, and no reported injuries.

The resident was alarmed by the smell of smoke and was alerted by the smoke alarm, TFD said.

This is a reminder that smoke alarms can offer the advance notice needed to escape a deadly fire. Make sure to test your smoke alarms to ensure that they are in good working order.

