Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday afternoon.

According to TFD, the fire occurred at the 1900 block of Chimney Swift Hollow around 3:45 p.m.

Upon TFD’s arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of a single-story house.

TFD acted immediately and successfully kept the fire primarily contained in that area. And despite it having reached the attic, firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading further, TFD said.

According to the press release, no residents were in the house during the incident, and no reported injuries.

The resident was alarmed by the smell of smoke and was alerted by the smoke alarm, TFD said.

This is a reminder that smoke alarms can offer the advance notice needed to escape a deadly fire. Make sure to test your smoke alarms to ensure that they are in good working order.

Get more fire prevention information from TFD at //Talgov.com/Fire.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Katherine Magbanua takes the stand in her retrial May 26, 2022.
Magbanua sentenced to life in prison, Adelson requests pre-trial release
The Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.
Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies
Karohn Jean-Baptiste attended Purposeful Beginnings Learning Center in Tallahassee and he would...
Daycare celebrates would-be first birthday for infant found dead in a hot car
Residents in a North Carolina neighborhood said an1 1-foot gator was frightening while being a...
‘It was like a movie’: 11-foot gator frightens residents in neighborhood
Florida Lottery Officials: 15,000 Mega Millions tickets being sold per minute amid $1.1 billion...
Florida Lottery Officials: 33,000+ Mega Millions tickets being sold per minute amid $1.28 billion prize

Latest News

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Jackpot won by Illinois ticket holder rises to $1.337B
Rain chances will be on the lower side for the weekend with warmer temperatures. Meteorologist...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 30
Rain chances will be on the lower side for the weekend with warmer temperatures. Meteorologist...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 30
Perry native Addison Bethea is continuing to make progress as she recovers from a shark attack.
UPDATE: ONE MONTH LATER, ADDISON BETHEA CONTINUES TO RECOVER AFTER SHARK ATTACK