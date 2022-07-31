Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31

Rain chances will stay low for Sunday, but begin to climb during the new work week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The vast majority of the Big Bend and South Georgia was dry on Saturday, and it’s likely the low rain chances will continue into Sunday. A ridge of high pressure aloft in the Atlantic helped to increase temperatures aloft to decrease the odds of shower and thunderstorm development. The influence of this ridge will remain until Tuesday when it is forecast to slide west into the western U.S. Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the middle 90s inland.

The southerly flow in the lower levels will keep the moisture in the region, and rain chances will climb to 50% by Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of the work week.

