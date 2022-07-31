Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 31

Sunny skies with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday, with rain chances climbing through the work week.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday brought another sunny and hot day to the Big Bend and South Georgia. Isolated showers continue to move northward in a few counties this evening. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 70′s overnight, with mostly clear skies.

Rain chances only slightly higher for Monday, with a few showers and thunderstorms anticipated in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 90′s, with the heat index (feels-like) temperatures right around 100-105.

Rain chances will climb over the next few days, up to 70% by Wednesday. This can be attributed to increased atmospheric moisture, as well as an upper-level trough. Rain chances will level back out to typical afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week.

The heat and humidity will stick around, with temperatures forecast in the low to mid 90′s over the next 7 days.

