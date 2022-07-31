LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

Leon County Sheriff's Office investigate traffic incident that leaves one person dead.
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigate traffic incident that leaves one person dead.(MGN)
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the roadways near 800 block of Fairbanks Ferry Road, entering the county from Havana are expected to remain closed for several hours as they investigate. Drivers are asked to choose an alternate route and avoid the area.

Officials also asking members of the community if they have any information regarding the incident to contact the sheriff’s office

Details are scarce at this time, we will continue to update this story as we receive new details.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother arrested in infant's hot car death.
Mother arrested after 11-month-old dies in hot car
Florida Lottery Officials: 15,000 Mega Millions tickets being sold per minute amid $1.1 billion...
Florida Lottery Officials: 33,000+ Mega Millions tickets being sold per minute amid $1.28 billion prize
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Friday's mega million's numbers
Mega Millions Numbers

Latest News

Rain chances will stay low for Sunday, but begin to climb during the new work week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31
Cox is held on aggravated battery charges.
Stabbing leaves one person injured, Tallahassee Police say
Rain chances will stay low for Sunday, but begin to climb during the new work week....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31
Mother arrested in infant's hot car death.
Mother arrested after 11-month-old dies in hot car