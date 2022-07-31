LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the roadways near 800 block of Fairbanks Ferry Road, entering the county from Havana are expected to remain closed for several hours as they investigate. Drivers are asked to choose an alternate route and avoid the area.

Officials also asking members of the community if they have any information regarding the incident to contact the sheriff’s office

Details are scarce at this time, we will continue to update this story as we receive new details.

