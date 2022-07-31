Stabbing leaves one person injured, Tallahassee Police say

By Madison Glaser and WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A stabbing overnight in Tallahassee left on person injured.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a call just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3200 Block of Mahan Drive. Nicole Cox stabbed the victim in the back, TPD told WCTV Sunday morning.

The victim suffered from non-life threatening injuries. Cox is held on aggravated battery charges, according to TPD. The investigation was ongoing as of Sunday morning.

Eyewitness News will provide updates to this story when additional information is available.

