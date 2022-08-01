Blind magician teaching magic to kids with visual impairments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A magician is visiting Tallahassee and performed a show at Cap City Video Lounge Sunday.

The catch?

He’s legally blind, and many of his tricks are designed to be enjoyed by those who are visually impaired.

“I’ve actually taught myself and trained myself to teach magic that’s more tactile for people who are blind or visually impaired,” magician Ryan Fox said. “So they can actually feel what I’m doing, but still have the end result of ‘What just happened?’”

Fox lost his vision at 9 years old due to a brain tumor, which left him with a limited range of motion.

That’s when he started learning magic tricks to help him regain his motor skills.

“My mom actually got me a magic kit,” Fox said. “We just didn’t know that 27 years later, I’d be doing it professionally.”

He eventually gained back his mobility, but never regained his sight.

Now, he’s visiting Tallahassee from his home in California and working with kids at a summer camp put on by the Lighthouse of the Big Bend.

“There aren’t a lot of blind individuals, visually impaired individuals, who do things like this,” Terrence Snider, a youth program counselor said. “So just the fact that they can know that no matter what disability or impairment you may have, you can do these incredible things and just, they can be inspiring.

For many of these kids, Fox is an inspiration.

“It kind of makes me realize that anything is possible as long as you try hard enough,” said one camp participant Kuilee Stephens.

That’s exactly the message Fox hopes to send.

“Whether you lose your vision at a young age or a older age, it doesn’t mean that it’s over. It’s just begun. You just need to work harder in order to achieve your goals that you want.”

A local blind filmmaker is making a documentary about Fox and also creating a children’s book about Fox’s story in partnership with a local school for the blind.

