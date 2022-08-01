Funeral services held in Tallahassee for long missing WWII veteran

Long missing WWII soldier laid to rest
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unknown hero has finally been identified and brought home.

Funeral services were held at Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday for Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood, a World War II soldier killed in action 79 years ago.

Jeff Barton, Wood’s great nephew, said this day was a long time coming.

“This has been something the family has always wanted but never thought would ever happen,” Jeff said.

Sgt. Wood, a Valdosta native, was killed on August 1st, 1943.

His plane was shot down during a bombing mission in Romania.

His remains were buried there with other fallen soldiers, unidentified for decades.

On the 79th anniversary of his death, Wood’s family finally got the closure they’ve been waiting for.

“Now we can put him at rest,” Fred T. Barton, Wood’s nephew, said.

Fred was the one who got the phone call a few months ago, saying that thanks to DNA testing, his uncle’s remains had finally been identified.

“I said, ‘Say what?’” Fred recalled. “And they had to repeat it.”

At Monday’s funeral, attendees honored the great lengths that Sgt. Wood went to to serve his country.

“He reminds us how many men and women made the ultimate sacrifice for us,” Congressman Neal Dunn said.

And Wood’s family celebrated the opportunity to say a proper goodbye to him.

“It’s just amazing that after 79 years, they haven’t given up on any of these [soldiers],” Jeff said. “They’re still bringing them home. And that means so much to me.”

At the ceremony, Congressman Dunn presented Sgt. Wood’s family with a Distinguished Flying Cross and a Purple Heart on Wood’s behalf.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office investigate traffic incident that leaves one person dead.
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
Mother arrested in infant's hot car death.
Mother arrested after 11-month-old dies in hot car
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
Cox is held on aggravated battery charges.
Stabbing leaves one person injured, Tallahassee Police say
Four teenagers, two 13-year-old and two 15-year-olds, were hit multiple times in a spray of...
4 teens shot in spray of bullets at Fla. apartment complex

Latest News

Leon County Sheriff's Office investigate traffic incident that leaves one person dead.
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
Long missing WWII soldier laid to rest
Long missing WWII soldier laid to rest
Council on the Status of Men and Boys Executive Director Royle King (left) and Tallahassee...
UPDATE: LCSO launches Council on Status of Men, Boys
Mother arrested in infant's hot car death.
Mother arrested after 11-month-old dies in hot car